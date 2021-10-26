Kildare woodland search ends in missing women investigation
- Published
A search of an Irish woodland carried out in connection with the disappearance of Kildare teenager Deirdre Jacob and several other missing women has ended.
Gardaí (Irish police) said "nothing of evidential value" had been found.
The search at Brewel East in County Kildare, near the County Wicklow border, began on 11 October.
Ms Jacob, who disappeared aged 18, was among eight women who went missing in Leinster in the 1990s.
In 1998, gardaÍ set up Operation Trace to examine six of the missing persons cases.
Detectives have long suspected that one man may have been responsible for several of the disappearances, but no remains have been recovered and no one has been charged.
Ms Jacob was the last of the six women to disappear.
The teenage student was last seen walking to her home in Roseberry, Newbridge, County Kildare, on 28 July, 1998.
Twenty years after her disappearance, gardaí upgraded the Deirdre Jacob investigation to a murder inquiry.
When they began searching the privately-owned woodland earlier this month, detectives said their operation had been prompted by "unusual activity" on the night the teenager went missing.
They said they were searching for human remains, clothing or any evidential material that could help progress not just the Deirdre Jacob inquiry, but any of the other inquiries in relation to any of the other missing women.
On Tuesday afternoon, they confirmed that nothing of evidential use to their investigations was recovered from the site.
However, gardaí said that during the course of the search, remnants of a previously undiscovered historical settlement were identified.
They have notified the National Monuments Service about the discovery.
They also said they will continue to keep the families of the missing women updated on the progress of their investigations.