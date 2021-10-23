Covid-19: Republic of Ireland 'facing difficult winter'
The Republic of Ireland is facing "one of the most difficult winters" it has experienced "for many years", Health Service Executive (HSE) chief Paul Reid has said.
He said the number of people receiving treatment for Covid-19 in intensive care units (ICU) in hospital has risen.
Mr Reid told RTÉ there are no paediatric ICU beds available in the Republic and there are only 11 adult ICU beds free.
"That's a big impact for us," he said.
Mr Reid said Covid-19 is "putting severe pressure" on the Republic's hospital system.
He said that 93 of the 206 ICU beds available in the system are occupied by Covid patients, and added that about 57% of the people in ICU have not been vaccinated.
"It's a real challenge for us, particularly as we head into winter, this is going to be probably one of the most difficult winters we faced for many years," he said.
No Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,369.
Another 2,427 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, down from 2,466 on Friday.