Covid-19: Nightclubs reopen in Republic of Ireland as rules ease
- Published
Nightclubs in the Republic of Ireland are set to reopen on Friday night, after being shut for more than a year and a half.
The venues will operate at full capacity for the first time since March 2020.
However, party-goers will be required to show proof of vaccination on entry.
Live music venues will also be able to host a fully-seated crowd, with up to 1,500 additional people standing, as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.
The Republic's health minister Stephen Donnelly said he has been assured by businesses in the sector that guidelines will be followed, RTÉ reports.
Anyone going into a premises where they are not asked for a Covid cert, should think about leaving because the premises is not being run in a "safe and legal manner", said Mr Donnelly.
The health minister said that while the majority of publicans and restaurant owners have been compliant with public health guidelines, those who have not "need to step up".
Appealing to those planning to attend a nightclub or other late night venue, Mr Donnelly said: "Mind yourself, take of yourself, take care of other people, this disease is vicious."
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said the government proceeded with the reopening of the sector on the basis of advice from public health officials.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland remain shut however they are set to reopen on 31 October, under plans from the executive.
The legal requirement for social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland is also to be removed on that date.