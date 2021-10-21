BBC News

Russia's Covid nightmare driven by vaccine rejection

By Richard Galpin
BBC News Vologda, Russia

Published
Related Topics
Image caption, Most of the patients being treated for Covid in Vologda's Hospital 1 were not vaccinated

Near the darkened entrance of Hospital Number One in the city of Vologda in Russia's north-west, an ambulance crew delivers yet another Covid patient, an elderly man struggling to breathe and barely alive.

Inside the hospital, the wards are teeming with the sick and the dying. Doctors here say out of 750 patients currently in the hospital with Covid, 700 of them had not been vaccinated.

Lives are being lost here in this region every day and this is just one of Russia's many regions.

The Covid pandemic which began in March 2020 has hit Russia particularly hard and it is now facing a virulent fourth wave of the virus.

More than 1,000 people are dying each day across the country, with a total of more than 220,000 deaths so far. These are record numbers for Russia, making it the worst-hit in Europe.

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data

*Deaths per 100,000 people

US 720,810 219.6 44,725,619
Brazil 603,282 285.8 21,644,464
India 452,290 33.1 34,081,315
Mexico 284,381 222.9 3,757,056
Russia 219,342 151.9 7,870,529
Peru 199,816 614.6 2,189,165
Indonesia 142,952 52.8 4,234,758
UK 138,584 207.4 8,449,165
Italy 131,541 218.2 4,717,899
Colombia 126,865 252.0 4,981,532
Iran 124,075 149.6 5,784,815
France 117,241 174.8 7,089,052
Argentina 115,666 257.4 5,272,551
Germany 94,632 113.8 4,382,019
South Africa 88,612 151.3 2,916,593
Spain 86,974 184.7 4,984,386
Poland 76,112 200.4 2,939,590
Turkey 67,437 80.8 7,630,133
Ukraine 64,780 145.9 2,766,852
Romania 41,781 215.8 1,457,260
Philippines 40,675 37.6 2,720,368
Chile 37,609 198.4 1,670,750
Ecuador 32,899 189.4 513,026
Czech Republic 30,554 286.4 1,709,716
Hungary 30,351 310.7 833,115
Canada 28,545 75.9 1,687,883
Pakistan 28,280 13.1 1,265,047
Malaysia 27,921 87.4 2,390,687
Bangladesh 27,768 17.0 1,565,488
Belgium 25,747 224.2 1,279,869
Tunisia 25,098 214.6 710,906
Iraq 22,756 57.9 2,035,453
Bulgaria 22,274 319.3 540,619
Vietnam 21,194 22.0 864,053
Bolivia 18,834 163.6 506,654
Myanmar 18,359 34.0 487,853
Thailand 18,273 26.2 1,783,701
Netherlands 18,248 105.3 2,047,711
Japan 18,112 14.3 1,715,546
Portugal 18,097 176.2 1,079,806
Egypt 17,970 17.9 318,456
Kazakhstan 16,618 89.8 996,141
Paraguay 16,209 230.1 460,322
Greece 15,375 143.5 693,886
Sweden 14,956 145.4 1,161,933
Morocco 14,544 39.9 942,132
Guatemala 14,330 86.3 588,069
Sri Lanka 13,484 61.8 531,648
Slovakia 12,846 235.5 437,385
Nepal 11,284 39.4 805,037
Austria 11,167 125.8 775,782
Switzerland 11,156 130.1 854,591
Bosnia and Herzegovina 11,110 336.6 243,914
Jordan 10,879 107.7 841,489
Honduras 10,096 103.6 372,179
Georgia 9,468 254.5 662,334
Serbia 9,105 131.1 1,048,835
Croatia 8,896 218.7 427,914
Saudi Arabia 8,763 25.6 547,931
Lebanon 8,425 122.9 633,909
Cuba 8,058 71.1 934,965
Israel 7,999 88.4 1,316,317
Panama 7,291 171.7 470,264
Afghanistan 7,243 19.0 155,764
Moldova 7,241 272.5 316,529
North Macedonia 6,940 333.1 197,091
Costa Rica 6,797 134.7 551,144
Azerbaijan 6,765 67.5 502,207
Ethiopia 6,217 5.5 359,247
Uruguay 6,069 175.3 391,044
Algeria 5,872 13.6 205,286
Armenia 5,778 195.4 281,991
Lithuania 5,456 195.8 370,119
Ireland 5,306 107.4 415,114
Kenya 5,223 9.9 252,033
Libya 4,883 72.0 349,990
China 4,849 0.3 108,921
Venezuela 4,719 16.5 392,762
Zimbabwe 4,658 31.8 132,368
Slovenia 4,638 222.1 308,136
Palestinian Territories 4,556 97.2 447,032
Belarus 4,402 46.5 571,987
Oman 4,105 82.5 304,054
Dominican Republic 4,087 38.1 370,451
Zambia 3,658 20.5 209,521
Namibia 3,538 141.8 128,328
El Salvador 3,490 54.1 110,188
Uganda 3,185 7.2 125,186
Sudan 3,038 7.1 39,550
Kosovo 2,973 165.7 160,540
Latvia 2,890 151.1 185,614
Nigeria 2,837 1.4 209,298
Albania 2,820 98.8 177,971
Denmark 2,685 46.1 368,651
Cambodia 2,670 16.2 116,860
South Korea 2,668 5.2 343,445
Kyrgyzstan 2,636 40.8 179,913
Kuwait 2,457 58.4 412,332
Syria 2,408 14.1 39,086
Botswana 2,386 103.6 181,856
Malawi 2,292 12.3 61,716
United Arab Emirates 2,120 21.7 738,586
Jamaica 2,110 71.6 87,389
Montenegro 2,023 325.2 137,769
Mozambique 1,926 6.3 151,102
Senegal 1,871 11.5 73,866
Yemen 1,804 6.2 9,526
Angola 1,664 5.2 62,842
Trinidad and Tobago 1,600 114.7 54,114
Mongolia 1,556 48.2 339,536
Cameroon 1,550 6.0 98,402
Australia 1,543 6.1 145,263
Estonia 1,426 107.5 172,514
Bahrain 1,391 84.8 276,118
Rwanda 1,313 10.4 99,145
Uzbekistan 1,290 3.8 181,312
Eswatini 1,233 107.4 46,363
Somalia 1,180 7.6 21,269
Ghana 1,167 3.8 129,440
Finland 1,116 20.2 149,897
DR Congo 1,089 1.3 57,269
Suriname 1,022 175.8 46,447
Madagascar 960 3.6 43,616
Norway 884 16.5 196,351
Guyana 870 111.1 34,455
Taiwan 846 3.6 16,337
Luxembourg 839 135.3 79,720
Guadeloupe 800 200.0 53,836
Mauritania 788 17.4 36,677
Tanzania 724 1.2 26,034
Ivory Coast 682 2.7 61,038
Fiji 663 74.5 51,701
Haiti 657 5.8 22,933
Martinique 656 174.7 42,269
Lesotho 655 30.8 21,530
French Polynesia 633 226.6 45,439
Qatar 608 21.5 237,929
Bahamas 590 151.5 21,580
Cyprus 563 47.0 121,995
Mali 557 2.8 15,619
Belize 461 118.1 23,990
Malta 459 91.3 37,453
Guinea 385 3.0 30,572
Réunion 370 41.6 54,024
Cape Verde 347 63.1 38,040
Gambia 339 14.4 9,946
French Guiana 293 100.7 43,255
Liberia 286 5.8 5,803
Papua New Guinea 266 3.0 24,041
New Caledonia 241 83.7 9,977
Togo 239 3.0 25,899
Maldives 238 44.8 86,165
Saint Lucia 236 129.1 12,228
Singapore 233 4.1 148,178
Congo 222 4.1 15,514
Gabon 213 9.8 33,442
Nicaragua 206 3.1 15,737
Niger 204 0.9 6,170
Burkina Faso 203 1.0 14,734
Grenada 192 171.4 5,746
Mayotte 181 68.0 20,439
Djibouti 179 18.4 13,396
Chad 174 1.1 5,067
Curaçao 171 108.5 16,934
Aruba 170 159.9 15,720
Benin 161 1.4 24,560
Equatorial Guinea 156 11.5 12,840
Comoros 147 17.3 4,186
Guinea-Bissau 141 7.3 6,130
Andorra 130 168.5 15,338
South Sudan 130 1.2 12,184
Mauritius 129 10.2 16,621
Tajikistan 125 1.3 17,484
Sierra Leone 121 1.5 6,396
Seychelles 119 121.9 21,854
Timor-Leste 119 9.2 19,714
Barbados 119 41.5 12,968
Channel Islands 100 58.1 12,174
Central African Republic 100 2.1 11,469
Gibraltar 98 290.8 5,758
Bermuda 95 148.6 5,567
Antigua and Barbuda 95 97.8 3,918
San Marino 91 268.8 5,473
Brunei 73 16.8 10,860
Sint Maarten 71 174.3 4,444
Liechtenstein 60 157.8 3,584
Isle of Man 56 66.2 8,578
Sao Tome and Principe 56 26.0 3,677
Saint Martin 55 144.7 3,878
St Vincent and the Grenadines 53 47.9 4,623
Eritrea 45 1.3 6,774
Laos 40 0.6 32,029
Burundi 38 0.3 19,555
British Virgin Islands 37 123.2 2,725
Monaco 35 89.8 3,358
Iceland 33 9.1 12,455
New Zealand 28 0.6 5,055
Dominica 28 39.0 4,153
Turks and Caicos Islands 23 60.2 2,925
Saint Kitts and Nevis 21 39.7 2,550
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 20 77.0 2,335
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Wallis and Futuna Islands 7 61.2 454
Saint Barthelemy 6 60.9 1,658
Bhutan 3 0.4 2,617
Faroe Islands 2 4.1 1,350
Cayman Islands 2 3.1 1,011
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Anguilla 1 6.7 668
Montserrat 1 20.0 41
Vanuatu 1 0.3 4
Greenland 0 0.0 654
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 69
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 32
Vatican 0 0.0 27
Solomon Islands 0 0.0 20
Palau 0 0.0 8
Marshall Islands 0 0.0 4
Saint Helena 0 0.0 4
Samoa 0 0.0 3
Kiribati 0 0.0 2
Cook Islands 0 0.0 1
Micronesia 0 0.0 1

Please update your browser to see full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.

Source: Johns Hopkins University and national public health agencies

Figures last updated: 18 October 2021, 09:35 BST

The scale of new infections and deaths has alarmed authorities so much that all workplaces are to shut down for a week from the start of November and Moscow is closing non-essential services for 11 days from next Thursday.

One of the key explanations for this record number of cases and deaths is a lack of trust in the Sputnik V and other Russian-made coronavirus vaccines amongst many in the Russian population.

This, in part, is the result of many years of scepticism of what the authorities say or do.

As a result, campaigns to persuade people to have the vaccine are only gradually having any impact.

Image source, Elizaveta Vereykina/BBC
Image caption, There were only a few people queuing for vaccinations in Vologda this week

For the medical teams in the Vologda hospital as elsewhere in the country, there is a real concern about the uptake of the Covid vaccines.

In Vologda just 26% of the population has been vaccinated, one of the lowest levels in the country.

"I am very worried about this," says Pavel Sheprinski, head of Hospital Number One. "The more unvaccinated people we have in our hospital, the more patients we have."

Pavel Sheprinski
Elizaveta Vereykina
All the capacity we have in our hospital depends on people being vaccinated
Pavel Sheprinski
Head of Vologda Hospital 1

At one of the vaccine centres set up in a large sports hall in the city, there was just a trickle of people waiting to get jabbed on Wednesday afternoon.

The situation recently prompted the governor of Vologda, Oleg Kuvshinnikov, to post a series of messages on social media pleading with people to get vaccinated.

The governor also sharply criticised those opposed to the vaccine who have taken to social media to spread anti-vaccine messages across the region.

"I'm calling on all anti-vaxxers who have unleashed merry hell on social media against vaccinations, look into the eyes of those who have lost loved ones," he said. "Our Russian vaccine is absolutely safe."

Doctors in Vologda are also shocked by the scale of anti-vaccination sentiment in the region, highlighting how those opposed to vaccination are putting elderly and vulnerable members of their families and relatives at risk.

Image source, Elizaveta Vereykina/BBC
Image caption, Ekaterina was one of those who did get vaccinated at the centre in Vologda on Wednesday

But in her office in the city, a vaccine sceptic called Elena described why she was wary of the vaccine. She argued there was a lot of contradictory information coming from many sources including the authorities in the region. People were afraid of the unknown, she said.

"We don't understand what this vaccine is," she told the BBC. "If we had all the information, all the statistics and the results of the research, I think people would have been much more loyal, but we have not seen all this."

Meanwhile, in Vologda city's main cemetery there continues to be a massive increase in the number of burials.

Image source, Elizaveta Vereykina/BBC
Image caption, The number of burials in Vologda's main cemetery is rising

Previously it had an average of 50 burials a week, now it has double that.

For families burying loved ones there is no escape from the coronavirus restrictions.

Those carrying the coffin to the grave must do so wearing full protective equipment.

Related Topics

More on this story