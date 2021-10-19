BBC News

Covid: Moscow imposes new restrictions as infections soar

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, The new surge in Covid cases is the worst to hit Moscow so far

Moscow's mayor has ordered unvaccinated people over 60 and those with chronic illnesses to stay at home, as Russia struggles with record Covid-19 deaths and infections.

Sergei Sobyanin said the restrictions would last four months, starting on Monday. Those affected will only be allowed to leave home to take exercise.

Officials blame the low vaccination rate and more infectious Delta variant.

Romania, Ukraine and Latvia also have record Covid cases now.

The Russian government has proposed a week-long workplace shutdown, from 30 October to 7 November, in the hope of curbing the new surge in infections. Many hospitals are now struggling to cope with the influx of Covid patients.

The official death toll from Covid on Tuesday was 1,015 - a new record. Saturday's toll went above 1,000 for the first time in Russia's pandemic. The number of new cases on Tuesday was 33,740.

In Russia, 35% of the population of more than 140 million people has had at least one jab against Covid - a lower rate than in most of Europe.

The authorities blame widespread suspicion of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for the low rate, but there have also been production delays.

Businesses in Moscow will have to let at least 30% of their staff work from home during the four-month period of restrictions announced by Mayor Sobyanin.

On his blog, he wrote angrily that out of three million Muscovites aged 60 and above, just 1.14 million had been vaccinated: "As a result, today 60% of Covid patients in intensive care are over-60 Muscovites," he said.

Elsewhere in Europe:

  • Romania has reported its worst Covid death figures so far: 574 in a day. Just over one-third of adults in Romania have been fully vaccinated - well below the average rate in the EU
  • Latvia is introducing a strict lockdown lasting nearly a month, from this Thursday to 15 November, to tackle a Covid surge which has made its death rate among the highest in the EU. Its total of confirmed new cases last week was 49% higher than the week before
  • In Ukraine, the daily death toll rose to a record 538 on Tuesday, and daily new infections have gone above 16,000, stretching hospital emergency wards to breaking point.

Latvia's Baltic neighbours Estonia and Lithuania also have Covid infection rates among the highest in the EU.

More than 225,000 people have died from Covid in Russia, according to official figures - the highest toll in Europe.

Scroll table
World
84.8
 6,674,360,229
China
154.3
 2,241,729,648
India
70.1
 976,344,696
US
121.4
 408,265,959
Brazil
120.5
 257,801,055
Japan
143.0
 180,219,121
Indonesia
61.6
 170,235,796
Turkey
134.0
 113,971,512
Mexico
86.0
 112,011,828
Germany
131.0
 109,892,041
Russia
67.6
 98,585,601
France
143.5
 96,920,975
UK
138.9
 94,756,683
Pakistan
41.5
 93,551,193
Italy
145.1
 87,580,232
South Korea
140.6
 72,122,213
Spain
151.8
 70,982,052
Iran
75.7
 64,401,471
Thailand
90.9
 63,614,352
Vietnam
63.1
 61,919,937
Canada
151.3
 57,607,434
Bangladesh
33.9
 56,317,857
Argentina
121.9
 55,605,668
Philippines
47.1
 52,303,905
Malaysia
146.0
 47,838,886
Saudi Arabia
126.3
 44,652,849
Colombia
86.1
 44,137,117
Morocco
118.0
 44,069,544
Poland
101.3
 38,280,933
Chile
177.6
 34,128,477
Australia
126.6
 32,653,925
Peru
94.5
 31,521,965
Sri Lanka
128.1
 27,545,979
Cambodia
154.8
 26,235,936
Cuba
213.5
 24,162,094
Netherlands
138.6
 23,793,422
Uzbekistan
67.0
 22,721,000
Ecuador
119.3
 21,346,159
United Arab Emirates
207.0
 20,676,621
Egypt
19.3
 20,154,366
South Africa
33.1
 19,899,964
Taiwan
83.1
 19,825,683
Belgium
143.9
 16,741,664
Venezuela
56.2
 16,127,242
Portugal
158.4
 16,104,710
Israel
179.2
 15,751,907
Kazakhstan
79.7
 15,137,851
Nepal
50.1
 14,857,561
Ukraine
33.2
 14,446,255
Sweden
139.2
 14,142,963
Algeria
31.6
 14,082,920
Dominican Republic
113.9
 12,472,126
Greece
119.5
 12,394,549
Myanmar
22.4
 12,263,702
Hungary
125.7
 12,111,107
Czech Republic
111.0
 11,908,803
Austria
124.1
 11,218,245
Romania
58.2
 11,134,093
Switzerland
123.7
 10,778,679
Singapore
167.1
 9,852,025
Azerbaijan
89.9
 9,194,432
Denmark
151.6
 8,813,691
Tunisia
72.2
 8,620,009
Iraq
19.9
 8,187,299
El Salvador
124.9
 8,141,990
Guatemala
44.0
 8,036,610
Finland
142.4
 7,903,147
Norway
144.5
 7,895,768
Turkmenistan
123.9
 7,580,976
Nigeria
3.5
 7,478,203
Ireland
145.9
 7,271,200
Jordan
70.5
 7,238,510
Bolivia
58.6
 6,931,689
Serbia
96.7
 6,678,484
Uruguay
185.8
 6,475,849
New Zealand
130.5
 6,344,212
Honduras
60.2
 6,058,428
Costa Rica
115.2
 5,921,089
Zimbabwe
37.8
 5,701,675
Panama
121.8
 5,334,965
Oman
100.6
 5,254,466
Paraguay
68.2
 4,926,677
Qatar
163.5
 4,790,350
Slovakia
87.0
 4,752,324
Rwanda
35.0
 4,646,977
Tajikistan
46.4
 4,525,937
Kenya
8.2
 4,500,179
Angola
13.1
 4,448,653
Laos
59.7
 4,402,770
Mongolia
131.9
 4,389,824
Belarus
44.7
 4,218,130
Ethiopia
3.4
 3,955,493
Mozambique
11.4
 3,677,063
Croatia
86.2
 3,520,008
Lithuania
123.0
 3,309,016
Lebanon
45.9
 3,108,749
Uganda
5.9
 2,793,657
Bahrain
154.9
 2,708,159
Bulgaria
38.1
 2,628,498
Ivory Coast
9.5
 2,578,266
Kuwait
54.9
 2,375,455
Afghanistan
5.9
 2,369,625
Palestinian Territories
44.1
 2,301,812
Slovenia
106.0
 2,204,210
Ghana
6.9
 2,189,552
Guinea
14.9
 2,010,423
Georgia
47.7
 1,899,938
Senegal
10.7
 1,836,019
Albania
63.2
 1,816,580
Latvia
95.1
 1,776,171
Libya
25.0
 1,739,046
Mauritius
134.6
 1,713,794
Kyrgyzstan
24.1
 1,597,895
North Macedonia
74.8
 1,557,028
Sudan
3.3
 1,499,982
Kosovo
83.9
 1,489,678
Moldova
36.2
 1,457,475
Estonia
105.6
 1,399,832
Mauritania
27.2
 1,298,995
Bosnia and Herzegovina
38.1
 1,242,203
Togo
14.3
 1,215,025
Cyprus
133.2
 1,193,859
Trinidad and Tobago
83.8
 1,176,398
Malawi
5.8
 1,134,986
Fiji
120.8
 1,090,963
Bhutan
139.5
 1,087,753
Nicaragua
14.9
 999,990
Syria
4.9
 902,519
Tanzania
1.4
 885,579
Jamaica
28.9
 860,482
Malta
165.6
 852,233
Zambia
4.5
 843,347
Timor-Leste
60.3
 810,855
Luxembourg
125.9
 799,074
Botswana
32.7
 783,999
Maldives
136.7
 742,929
Niger
2.6
 646,086
Somalia
3.7
 599,715
Guyana
75.5
 596,526
Mali
2.8
 584,773
Brunei
127.7
 563,695
Iceland
163.8
 562,426
Armenia
17.3
 514,241
Montenegro
77.0
 483,790
Namibia
18.6
 482,387
Cameroon
1.8
 479,521
Cape Verde
82.0
 460,484
Suriname
71.9
 425,614
Equatorial Guinea
28.6
 414,506
Congo
7.0
 398,685
Lesotho
17.8
 383,341
Madagascar
1.3
 381,633
Comoros
40.6
 360,675
Sierra Leone
4.4
 359,091
Yemen
1.2
 356,173
Belize
85.1
 344,463
Burkina Faso
1.4
 297,231
Eswatini
22.7
 266,056
Barbados
89.8
 258,231
Central African Republic
5.2
 255,345
Benin
2.0
 252,698
Bahamas
60.1
 238,432
Gambia
8.4
 208,379
Gabon
9.1
 206,373
Papua New Guinea
2.1
 194,962
Chad
1.1
 183,351
Samoa
86.1
 172,316
Jersey
159.5
 161,258
Seychelles
150.0
 148,402
Solomon Islands
20.2
 141,920
DR Congo
0.2
 140,254
Isle of Man
151.7
 129,525
Guinea-Bissau
6.0
 120,641
South Sudan
1.0
 115,650
Cayman Islands
165.3
 109,919
Sao Tome and Principe
46.0
 102,791
Guernsey
152.6
 102,340
Andorra
131.9
 102,032
Antigua and Barbuda
101.1
 99,846
Haiti
0.8
 96,073
Liberia
1.8
 93,617
Djibouti
9.2
 92,097
Bermuda
142.4
 88,417
Vanuatu
27.9
 87,583
Saint Lucia
47.0
 86,700
Gibraltar
243.3
 81,966
Greenland
134.8
 76,637
Faroe Islands
154.7
 75,867
Tonga
69.8
 74,503
Grenada
54.9
 62,095
Turks and Caicos Islands
138.7
 54,417
Kiribati
42.4
 51,428
Monaco
126.5
 49,980
Saint Kitts and Nevis
92.1
 49,318
Dominica
67.7
 48,830
San Marino
139.1
 47,302
Liechtenstein
123.4
 47,202
St Vincent and the Grenadines
33.6
 37,377
British Virgin Islands
108.7
 33,075
Cook Islands
128.2
 22,536
Anguilla
123.7
 18,705
Nauru
136.7
 14,863
Tuvalu
91.1
 10,861
Saint Helena
129.5
 7,892
Falkland Islands
124.9
 4,407
Montserrat
58.4
 2,911
Niue
145.7
 2,352
Tokelau
141.5
 1,936
Pitcairn
200.0
 94
British Indian Ocean Territory
0
 0
Burundi
0
 0
Eritrea
0
 0
North Korea
0
 0
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
0
 0
Vatican
0
 0

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country. Total vaccinations refers to the number of doses given, not the number of people vaccinated. It is possible to have more than 100 doses per 100 population as some vaccines require multiple doses per person.

Source: Our World in Data

Last updated: 18 October 2021, 10:24 BST

Russia has not been slow in developing vaccines. Its Sputnik V was rolled out quickly last year and it has approved three others. But it appears to have failed to convince many at home they are either necessary or reliable.

It has had more success selling Sputnik V around the world. But although the vaccine was made available for other countries quickly, it also ran into delivery issues, with some nations unable to get their doses on time. It has yet to be approved by the World Health Organization.

