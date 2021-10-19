Covid-19: Irish cautious as day to lift restrictions approaches
- Published
The Irish government is expected to adopt a cautious approach to re-opening plans and the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
The date of 22 October had been set to end almost all restrictions.
However, a recent surge in new Covid-19 infections and hospital admissions has led to a re-think.
The Irish National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met on Monday evening and Irish cabinet ministers are considering its advice.
It is understood NPHET has advised that the existing restrictions on hospitality should continue.
On Monday, 1,578 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and there were 484 people in hospital with the virus.
The plan was originally that, from Friday 22 October, restrictions would end, apart from wearing masks in public transport and retail outlets.
The need to show you were fully vaccinated to get into pubs and restaurants would no longer apply.
However, physical distancing, mask wearing and the use of Covid-19 certificates could now continue until Spring 2022.
On Monday Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin rejected criticism by some of the business community that the Republic was stuck in a "groundhog day" situation.
"I don't accept that presentation that has been made because of the fact that the economy has rebounded very significantly and in a very fast way and because of the reopening of society that has occurred over the last number of months," he said.
"That has to be acknowledged."
Mr Martin said Covid-19 had "many twists and turns" and, given this latest twist, it was time to pause for reflection.
He also said that he was "a strong believer in antigen testing". Irish public health officials had a more moderate perspective on its value, he said, but it was something that the government was considering.
Meanwhile, vaccine boosters for people aged 60 and over have been approved by the Republic of Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).
The approval was confirmed at a meeting in Government Buildings, Dublin, on Monday evening.
No decision has been reached yet by NIAC on a booster jab for health care workers.