Kildare: Search of woods in missing women investigation
A wooded area of County Kildare is to be searched by Gardaí (Irish police) in relation to their investigations into the disappearance of a number of women.
Gardaí have not yet given any details of exactly what they are looking for.
But they said the wooded area is "of interest" to investigations into the "disappearance of women in the Leinster area", without naming any individuals.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the search is related to Deirdre Jacob, who was murdered in 1998.
The 18-year-old student was last seen walking to her home in Roseberry, Newbridge, County Kildare, on 28 July that year.
The investigation into her disappearance was upgraded to a murder inquiry in 2018.
Ms Jacob was among at least six women who went missing in the province of Leinster in the 1990s.
In 1998, GardaÍ set up Operation Trace to examine the six missing persons cases.
The woodland search is set to begin on Monday.