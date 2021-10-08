Mica: Large crowd attends Mica redress protest march
Homeowners hit by the effect of mica in the Republic of Ireland have staged a large protest march in Dublin.
Thousands of Irish homes have crumbled because of mica, a mineral which absorbs water, causing walls to crack.
The Irish government has faced criticism for offering 90% of costs under the current redress scheme, leaving homeowners with significant bills to repair or rebuild their homes.
A report suggested a remediation scheme could cost more than €3.2bn (£2.72bn).
An estimated 5,700 homes in Counties Donegal and Mayo are affected by defective bricks, with more understood to be in counties Sligo, Clare and Limerick.
Organised by the Mica Action Group, thousands of demonstrators are marching from the Garden of Remembrance to Custom House in Dublin on Friday.
A convoy of buses left from County Donegal on Friday morning, with many local businesses giving employees the day off to attend the demonstration.
The figure of €3.2bn (£2.72bn) is contained in a draft report by an Irish government working group set up to consider how to provide redress for homeowners.
The working group report last week noted that the overall cost of the scheme was expected to rise from €1.4bn (£1.2bn) to the new figure of €3.2bn.
It stated this was on the basis of capital works and associated costs only.
Irish Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is to consider the working group's report and is due to bring a memo to cabinet in the coming weeks.
Those involved in Friday's protest have said that anything less than 100% redress is not acceptable.
Some crowd in Dublin to say hello @DarraghOBrienTD @LeoVaradkar @MichealMartinTD @mmcgrathtd @Paschald @EamonRyan #MicaProtest #MicaProtest #100percentredress #MicaBig3 pic.twitter.com/ytfJpm8YJZ— Eunan Doherty - Donegal (@moinearbeag_DGL) October 8, 2021
In 2016, an expert panel was set up to investigate problems with homes affected by blocks containing mica and another mineral, pyrite.
That followed years of campaigning and led, in 2019, to the Irish government approving a €20m (£17.2m) repair scheme to cover 90% of repair costs.
Many mica affected homeowners view that scheme as not fit for purpose, given it still requires homeowners to contribute 10% of the cost of repairs.
Campaigners had hoped an Irish government redress scheme would be announced before the Republic's budget next week.
However, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told the Dáil (lower house of Irish parliament) on Tuesday a compensation scheme would be presented to the government in several weeks.
He said the scheme would be one of the largest financial support packages ever announced in the Republic of Ireland.