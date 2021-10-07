Republic of Ireland to increase corporation tax rate to 15%
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The Irish government will support a deal to set a global minimum corporation tax rate for large firms.
It will mean the country increasing its 12.5% rate to 15% for firms with a turnover of more than €750m (£636m).
Smaller businesses will still be taxed at the 12.5% rate.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental economic organisation, has led work to agree a global minimum rate.
The move marks a historic shift away from Ireland's 12.5% rate - one of the lowest in the world.
Long a cornerstone of Ireland's economic policy, the 12.5% rate has been in place for more than two decades and has helped the country attract big name employers.
The OECD discussions focused on a global minimum rate of 15%, intended to simplify how global companies are taxed and to tackle avoidance.
Ireland objected to an earlier version of the OECD plan which included a reference to a minimum rate of "at least" 15%.