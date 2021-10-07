BBC News

Republic of Ireland to increase corporation tax rate to 15%

By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Many big global companies, such as Google, have bases in Ireland

The Irish government will support a deal to set a global minimum corporation tax rate for large firms.

It will mean the country increasing its 12.5% rate to 15% for firms with a turnover of more than €750m (£636m).

Smaller businesses will still be taxed at the 12.5% rate.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental economic organisation, has led work to agree a global minimum rate.

The move marks a historic shift away from Ireland's 12.5% rate - one of the lowest in the world.

Long a cornerstone of Ireland's economic policy, the 12.5% rate has been in place for more than two decades and has helped the country attract big name employers.

The OECD discussions focused on a global minimum rate of 15%, intended to simplify how global companies are taxed and to tackle avoidance.

Ireland objected to an earlier version of the OECD plan which included a reference to a minimum rate of "at least" 15%.

