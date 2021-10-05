Covid-19: Republic of Ireland 'close to suppressing' virus
The Republic of Ireland is "close to suppressing" Covid-19, a National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) senior official has said.
Prof Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET's epidemiological modelling advisory group, said this was the result of high vaccination levels and strong adherence to public health guidance.
On Tuesday, there were 349 people in Irish hospitals with the virus.
Of those, 64 were in intensive care units.
On Monday, the number of new Covid-19 cases reported to the Irish Department of Health fell below 1,000 for the first time since 15 July.
Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ's News at One programme, Prof Nolan said: "We're fortunate with our very high level of vaccinations and frankly the very sensible manner in which each and every one of us is taking the precautions, we seem to have come close to suppressing what is a very transmissible virus."
The Republic of Ireland is now living with the aftermath of "a very large wave of infection in the 16-34 age group" during the summer, he added.
Prof Nolan said the country was "in a good place" to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on 22 October.
"There's nothing in the numbers at the moment that would change the advice that NPHET would have given the government towards the end of August," he said.
However, he warned there is to be a "long, slow final phase" before the country can fully emerge from the pandemic completely given the high levels of the virus circulating around the world.
"Don't be fearful, but be careful," he said.
The Irish Department of Health said the five-day moving average of daily reported Covid-19 cases is 1,172.
In Northern Ireland, 1,209 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, along with three further Covid-19 related deaths.