French priests abused 216,000 victims since 1950
Some 216,000 children have been victims of abuse by members of the Catholic clergy in France since 1950, the head of a panel investigating abuses by church members says.
Jean-Marc Sauvé made the comments as a lengthy report was released into sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church.
The report was based on Church, court and police archives as well as interviews with victims.
It was commissioned by the French Catholic Church in 2018, following a number of scandals in other countries.