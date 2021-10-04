Blanchardstown: Man dies and two are injured in Dublin assault
- Published
A man has died and two others have been seriously injured after an assault at a house in west Dublin.
The assault took place at a property in Blanchardstown at about 16:00 on Monday.
The man, who was in his 40s, was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A second man in his 20s and a woman, also in her 20s, have both been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The scene has been preserved for technical examination, gardaí (Irish police) said.
In a statement, gardaí said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.
However, they made an appeal for anyone who was in the Ashfield Park area between midday and 16:00 on Monday, and who has camera footage, to contact them.