Dublin: Retired senior garda faces €13,000 cannabis charge
- Published
A retired garda superintendent has appeared in court charged in connection with a drugs operation when cannabis worth €600,000 (£513,260) was seized.
John Murphy, 61, was charged with possession of cannabis worth €13,000 (£11,120) at his north Dublin home.
On 29 September, officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation recovered 30 kg of cannabis in a series of searches.
Dublin District Court heard that, when cautioned, Mr Murphy made no reply.
He was arrested last Wednesday and detained at Irishtown garda station for questioning.
In court, Mr Murphy's address was kept private for reasons of personal security.
There was no objection to bail on the proviso that Mr Murphy would not contact four people who could not be named.
Mr Murphy was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court via video link on Friday.