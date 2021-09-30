BBC News

Turkey: 'Missing' man joins search party looking for himself

Published
Map

A missing man in Turkey accidentally joined his own search party for hours before realising he was the person they were looking for, local media reports.

Beyhan Mutlu had been drinking with friends on Tuesday when he wandered into a forest in Bursa province.

When he failed to return, his wife and friends alerted local authorities and a search party was sent out.

Mr Mutlu, 50, then stumbled across the search party and decided to join them, NTV reported.

But when members of the search party began calling out his name, he replied: "I am here."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

He was taken aside by one of the rescuer workers to give a statement.

"Don't punish me too harshly, officer. My father will kill me," he reportedly told them.

Police then drove Mr Mutlu home. It is not clear if he was given a fine.

Related Topics