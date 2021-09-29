Gerard Hutch charged over 2016 Regency Hotel murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murder during a fatal gun attack in Dublin five years ago.
Gerard Hutch, 58, is accused of killing David Byrne, who died in the attack at the Regency Airport Hotel in February 2016.
Mr Hutch appeared before a sitting of Ireland's Special Criminal Court on Wednesday night.
He was taken to court after being extradited from Spain earlier in the day.
Mr Hutch is one of a number of people who have been charged in connection with the attack.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again on 15 October.