County Cavan: Shark body find in River Erne a 'cause for concern'
The discovery of a shark carcass in the River Erne in County Cavan earlier this month is a "cause for concern", according to Inland Fisheries Ireland.
It believed the fish, discovered by the public on 17 September at Belturbet, was a small spurdog shark measuring about one metre in length.
The agency said it might have been "caught at sea with a rod and line".
They believe the shark was then dumped at Foalies Bridge. They have appealed for information.
"The incident is a cause for concern for Inland Fisheries Ireland as the body advocates a 'catch and release' approach with shark species, whereby any shark caught when angling should be safely released back into the same waters," Inland Fisheries Ireland said in a statement.
"The agency also strongly condemns the act of dumping shark or fish species, dead or alive, which can lead to severe biodiversity or pollution issues within rivers or lakes."