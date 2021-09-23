County Wexford: Light aircraft crash lands on Carne Beach
A light aircraft carrying four people has crash landed on a beach in County Wexford, in the Republic of Ireland.
It happened on Carne Beach, off Carnsore Point, at about 17:10 local time on Thursday.
Two men aged in their 20s and 50s were on board, along with two women in their 30s, RTÉ has reported.
The occupants were taken from the scene by the coast guard helicopter, but their injuries are thought to be non life-threatening.
There were technical difficulties before the plane landed, with the passengers alerting the coast guard, it is understood.
The pilot landed the plane on the beach.
Gardaí (Irish police) ambulances, the fire service and lifeboats attended the scene.
An investigation is under way.