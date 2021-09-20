Politicians condemn protest at Leo Varadkar's home
- Published
A protest outside the home of Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has been condemned.
Gardaí (Irish police) said a number of people had gathered outside the politician's residence in Dublin on Sunday at 13:00.
A spokesperson said officers went to the scene and the protest ended without incident.
Mr Varadkar's Fine Gael party colleague Simon Harris was among those who criticised the protest.
Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar and Matt. It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is. Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 19, 2021
The education minister said it was: "Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of Leo Varadkar and [his partner] Matt."
He said such protests had no place in democracy and should be condemned.
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said: "The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful.
"The perpetrators must be held to account."