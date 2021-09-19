Afghanistan: Further 11 Irish citizens moved out of country
- Published
A further 11 Irish citizens and their direct family members have been moved out of Afghanistan.
They are currently in Doha, Qatar, after leaving on a flight "arranged through diplomatic channels".
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said his department had a presence on the ground in Doha and is "assisting arrivals prior to their return to Ireland".
Two Irish diplomats and members of the Irish Defence Forces travelled to the country to carry out the evacuations.
In a statement on Sunday night, Mr Coveney said his department was continuing to liaise with diplomatic partners, including the EU, to "explore options" for the return of Irish citizens and their dependents from Afghanistan.
"Coordination will continue with key partners in the coming period," he added.