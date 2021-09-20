Covid-19: 'We want homeworking to stay in Irish life,' says Varadkar
Remote working should become "a permanent fixture of Irish working life", Irish Tánaiste (Deputy PM) Leo Varadkar has said.
He was speaking as workers in the Republic of Ireland return to the office as restrictions are eased.
From Monday, 100 people who have recovered from Covid-19 or have been jabbed will be able to gather indoors.
Mr Varadkar said it had been an "incredibly challenging 18 months for those running indoor activities".
"Business owners have had to make huge changes to their business, from moving outdoors to moving online," he said.
"Your efforts to date have doubtless saved lives."
The new changes will mean activities including indoor dance, yoga, art classes, and indoor sports and fitness classes will be able to go ahead.
All restrictions on outdoor group activities will also be removed.
For indoor activities among groups which have mixed immunity status, numbers are still restricted to six.
'Testament to the people'
Mr Varadkar said the public were able to return to office spaces and indoor activities thanks to the success of the vaccination programme.
"We are now one of the best in the world for vaccine uptake, 90% of people over 16 are now double-jabbed," he said.
"It's a testament to the Irish people for trusting the science, trusting our health care professionals and protecting each other.
"I wish all those returning to work tomorrow for the first time, the very best and thank you for all you have done over the pandemic."
Earlier this month, the restrictions in the Republic of Ireland on live music and dancing at weddings was eased.
In Northern Ireland, restrictions have been easing quicker than in the Republic of Ireland.
The legal requirement for social distancing indoors has been reduced to 1m (3ft), and table limits for indoor hospitality and weddings have been removed since August.