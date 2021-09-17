Aukus: France recalls envoys after security pact row
- Published
France has said it will recall its ambassadors in the US and Australia for consultations, in protest against a deal which also includes the UK.
The foreign ministry said the "exceptional decision" was justified by the seriousness of the pact.
As part of the deal known as Aukus, Australia will be given the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines.
The deal, announced on Wednesday, scuppered a multibillion-dollar deal France had signed with Australia.
The French foreign minister had earlier described the pact as a "stab in back".