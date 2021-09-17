Donegal crash: Man killed between Muff and Quigley's Point
- Published
A man in his 80s has died following a two-vehicle crash in County Donegal, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.
The incident happened at about 17:30 local time on Thursday at Greenbank between Muff and Quigley's Point.
The driver and passenger in the other vehicle, who were both men aged in their 30s, were treated at the scene for their injuries.
Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward with any information.
Investigators are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Muff and Quigley's Point between 17:00 and 17:30 who may have dash cam footage available.