Donegal: Mica families to submit redress proposals to minister
By Dean McLaughlin
BBC News NI
- Published
A man from County Donegal who had to demolish his family home because of the mica scandal has said he and his family have shed tears over the mental and financial stress.
Thousands of homes in the Republic of Ireland have crumbled because of bricks made of pyrite and mica, which absorbs water, causing walls to crack.
Gary Breslin said people's mental health has been "hit hard big time".
On Friday, the families will submit proposals to the housing minister.
They are for 100% redress.
In 2019, the government launched a fund to cover 90% of repair costs.
Homeowners were left to pay the remaining 10%. They must also pay outstanding mortgage costs on the home.
In counties Donegal and Mayo alone, up to 5,700 houses are falling apart. Government sources have said that figure could be much higher.
Mr Breslin painted his house in Ludden, near Buncrana, County Donegal in 2014. He then started to notice large cracks appear.
After getting the brick tested it was confirmed that Mr Breslin's house was among thousands of others built with mica.
"It started to crumble really badly and some of the cracks were metres long," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
'Pot is running dry'
Mr Breslin said every time he went outside the cracks were getting bigger and that blocks were moving.
"We are now living in a mobile home because we had no choice but to knock our house down. It was incredibly sad and the kids found it devastating losing their rooms.
"I went to work and left my wife at home who was packing up all our memories. She was breaking down and finding it very tough."
The footings for Mr Breslin's new home are in place but it has been difficult financially.
"Everybody says I'm an upbeat person but behind closed doors I would shed a tear. We all do when we have a quiet moment to ourselves.
"The pot is running dry now as I look to pay an engineer and a contractor. People's mental health has been hit hard big time in Donegal with this.
"Sometimes I drive home and think where is my house? All I have now is a £140,000 hole."
Following years of campaigning by an action group, the Irish government approved a €20m (£17.2m) repair scheme in 2019.
But many homeowners now see the scheme as not fit for purpose, given it still requires homeowners to fund 10% of the repairs.
Church leaders said on Thursday there appeared to be a "disparity" in how victims were being treated.
Mr Breslin said "Donegal is the forgotten county".
"If this was happening anywhere else in the world it would be sorted. It's an absolute scandal and it has been going on for too long.
"We want nothing less than 100% redress. It's what we deserve."
The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) said in June that everyone wanted to do the right thing but that compensating homeowners was complicated because of the range of issues they faced.
He said the Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien would take a fresh look at the existing scheme to see how it could be improved.
A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said 458 applications have been made to date under the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.
"There are five remedial work options available under the scheme," the spokesperson said.
"Option one refers to demolition of the entire dwelling to foundation level and rebuild. 329 applications have received confirmation of eligibility under the scheme to date, of which 138 are in respect of option one."