Simon Coveney: Irish foreign minister to face confidence vote
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney is to face a confidence vote later when the Dáil (Irish parliament) returns from its summer recess.
Mr Coveney has been criticised for his handling of the appointment of former government minister Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.
He has denied that he was lobbied to appoint her but apologised for not informing cabinet before a meeting in July.
She has since turned down the post.
Sinn Féin has tabled a motion of no confidence in Mr Coveney, but the government is to put down a counter, confidence motion which will be debated by TDs (members of parliament) and voted on later.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, of Fianna Fáil, described it as an "oversight" that Mr Coveney had not informed his government colleagues about the appointment ahead of the cabinet meeting, a move which has been reported to have caused divisions.
Mr Coveney's party, Fine Gael, is part of a coalition with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.
It later emerged that Mr Coveney's party leader Leo Varadkar had not been aware of the appointment of a "Special Envoy to the UN for Freedom of Opinion and Expression" until a week before cabinet, when Ms Zappone texted him about it.
In messages released by Mr Varadkar in September, he showed that he subsequently asked Mr Coveney about the role before the cabinet meeting in July.
Ms Zappone replied that her contract was soon to be finalised.
On 4 August, Ms Zappone announced she would not take on the special envoy position as she believed "it is clear that criticism of the appointment process has impacted the legitimacy of the role itself".
Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has called for Mr Coveney to be sacked and raised the prospect of a vote of no confidence.
She branded his actions as not being "of the standard expected of a minister".
The Labour Party has indicated that it does not have confidence in the government, but leader Alan Kelly said there were "bigger issues" than the row.
On Tuesday, Mr Coveney told a party conference that he was "embarrassed" that the appointment had led to a "fiasco".
"It's not been my finest month in politics," he said.