Norway's centre-left defeats Solberg's conservative rule
The opposition Labour party has won Norway's general election, bringing an end to eight years of conservative government under Erna Solberg.
The prime minister has conceded victory after Monday's election, paving the way for a centre-left coalition.
"We did it," said Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere, who will now try to form a government.
The campaign in the run-up to the vote was dominated by climate change and Norway's oil industry.
Norway's biggest export is oil and the green party campaigned to close production down in a few years to curb the country's carbon emissions.
A Stoere-led government will mean that all the Nordic countries are led by Social Democrat centre-left parties.
The Labour Party was on course to win 48 of the 169 seats in parliament, according to national broadcaster NRK, based on a count of more than 99% of the votes.
The party is now expected to enter coalition talks with other left-leaning parties to secure a majority in parliament and form a government.
"As the biggest party, we will make sure that Norway will get a new government and a new course," Mr Stoere said in a speech to party members.
"In the coming days, I will invite the leaders of all parties who want a change."