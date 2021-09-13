Nancy Stewart: One of Ireland's oldest women dies aged 107
- Published
One of the Republic of Ireland's oldest women has died at the age of 107.
Nancy Stewart from Clonard, County Meath, died peacefully in her family home on Friday morning.
Her granddaughter, Louise Coghlan, had been shielding with Nancy at her home since Covid-19 restrictions came into force in the country last year.
Ms Stewart and her granddaughter had found social media fame by attending virtual Mass services across the 32 counties on the island during lockdown.
Speaking to BBC News NI back in January, Ms Coghlan said that because they had been shielding for so long together, she was constantly trying to find "different ways of keeping granny entertained".
Ms Coghlan said that when she asked Nancy if she wanted to watch Mass her "eyes would light up like I'd just given her a million euros".
The late Ms Stewart described feeling so "happy and refreshed" sitting happily in her own kitchen, in the comfort of her armchair watching Mass.
Born in 1913, Ms Stewart was older than the country she lived in and had lived through the Irish War of Independence, two world wars and two global pandemics.
Ms Coughlan described her late grandmother as "forever the other half of my heart, forever my reason to smile, even when I feel low".
In a Facebook post on Friday, Ms Coghlan paid tribute to Nancy, describing the 107-year-old as "my world".
"The world doesn't seem half as bright without you in it, but I know you will help me find my sparkle when the time is right.
"We will meet again and when we do, I know you will have the kettle on. All my love from here to eternity," she said.
Ms Stewart's funeral took place on Sunday at St Finian's Church in her home town in line with Covid-19 restrictions, and was also streamed online.