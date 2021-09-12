Donegal mica: Crumbling house homeowners protest
Up to 2,000 people have held a protest in County Donegal calling for a full redress scheme for homeowners affected by blocks containing high levels of mica.
Mica, a mineral, absorbs water and can cause walls to crack and crumble.
Thousands of homes across counties Donegal and Mayo have been falling apart because of the issue.
Sunday's demonstration was organised by the Lifford Mica Group and the 100% Redress NO LESS group.
The crowd walked from Donegal County Council's offices to the outskirts of Lifford, where they were addressed by Paddy Diver and Michael Doherty from Mica Action Group.
Protesters want the Irish government to revamp a two-year-old support scheme.
Under the scheme, eligible homeowners must pay for 10% of repairs, plus any outstanding mortgage payments on the home, with the government covering 90% of the cost.
In 2016, an expert panel was set up to investigate problems with homes affected by mica and another mineral, pyrite.
That followed years of campaigning by an action group and led, in 2019, to the Irish government approving a €20m (£17.2m) repair scheme.
But in the years since, many homeowners now see the scheme as not fit for purpose, given it still requires homeowners for 10% of the repairs.
Protests have been held in various locations, including Buncrana in Donegal, the Inishowen town of Carndonagh and in County Mayo.
Talks between the government and the MICA Action Group are due to conclude at the end of this month.