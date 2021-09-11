9/11 anniversary: Irish NYPD officer recalls horror of aftermath
By Dean McLaughlin
BBC News NI
- Published
An Irishman who was a New York police officer during the 11 September attacks on the US has recalled the horrific scenes first responders met.
Two decades on, Paul McCormack from County Donegal spoke of that day.
He spent three months, seven days a week, at Ground Zero clearing debris and bodies from the rubble.
Almost 3,000 people were killed as four planes were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.
When the first plane struck, an estimated 17,400 people were in New York's Twin Towers - nobody survived above the impact zone in the North Tower.
The city lost 441 first responders that day.
Thousands of people were injured or later developed illnesses connected to the attacks, including firefighters and police officers who had worked in toxic debris.
Mr McCormack, who is from Ballybofey, had joined the New York Police Department (NYPD) in 1990, and described the events of that day and the many that followed as being like "all hell broke loose".
"After the second tower fell I went down on to Eleventh Street," the retired precinct commander told BBC News NI.
"When you live in cities there are certain markers you use to help you get around and the big landmark that you use to get your bearings when you're in Manhattan is the World Trade Centre.
"For the first time in my life in New York I am driving down and the towers aren't there anymore, it is just a big ball of smoke - a giant dust cloud.
"It was a desperately sad and sickening feeling - they just weren't there.
"I spent three months working down there, seven days a week, and it was a very surreal experience but it's something that I am very proud to have been a part of."
Mr McCormack recalled how the aftermath of the attacks made people of the city rally around each other in a time of need.
"Every day as we were driving down to Ground Zero there were people lined up on the streets clapping for us," he said.
"Police officers get a tough time these days, the world has changed, but at that time everyone was united in a love for their country - I was so proud.
"As a cop you don't have time to digest and think about the things that are happening.
"There was a lot of stuff I saw you wouldn't ever want to see in your life but you don't have the option because you're a cop - you have to do it."
The vivid memories of the traumatic scenes remain clear in the minds of many like Mr McCormack, who believes the events of 11 September 2001 have changed him irrevocably.
"I try and enjoy life a lot more - I have got five kids and you learn to appreciate the things you have in life.
"Life is very fleeting and you never know what's going to be waiting for you around the corner.
"There are a lot of families that were suffering back then and are still suffering now and it's important we never forget."