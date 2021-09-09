County Kerry: Gardaí continues investigation into Ballyreahan deaths
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) are continuing their investigation into the deaths of three family members in County Kerry.
The bodies of 56-year-old Eileen O'Sullivan, her partner Maurice O'Sullivan, 63, and their son Jamie, 24, were found with gunshot wounds on Tuesday, according to RTÉ.
The bodies of the mother and son were found at their Ballyreahan home, near Lixnaw.
The body of the elder Mr O'Sullivan was found outside a neighbouring property.
Gardaí said a gun was found near his body, and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Gardaí arrived at the house, which sits between Listowel and Tralee, at about 20:30 local time after receiving a call from a concerned member of the public.