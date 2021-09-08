Leona Maguire: 'Incredible' homecoming for star Irish golfer
- Published
"It's been incredible... moments like this are special."
They are the words of Irish golfer Leona Maguire who returned to her native Cavan on Wednesday night after helping Europe win the Solheim Cup.
Held every two years, the competition boasts the most highly coveted trophy in women's professional team golf.
Maguire, one of the 12 making up the European squad, was one of the competition's stand out performers, despite it being her debut.
In the words of her grandmother Kathleen: "She was mighty."
Arriving back in her hometown to sunny weather on Wednesday, she was greeted by crowds of fans waving the Irish tricolour and the County Cavan colours.
"She played magnificent games, for three days she was unsurpassable," said her grandmother.
"She's great, she'll go far yet.
"She's only starting, this is the beginning of her life, this is the beginning of big stuff."
Leona Maguire said she had not expected there to be so many people, and said it was a big contrast to playing the tournament in the United States, where Europe had very little support.
"It's been a tough two years for a lot of people and to give them something to cheer about and to smile about, it's fantastic," she said.
"I was the one hitting shots but it's nice to have everybody share in this moment and enjoy the win."
Maguire was supported during the competition by her twin sister Lisa, a former successful amateur and professional golfer.
She said it was good to see her sister Leona get the credit she deserved.
"Hopefully there is bigger and better things to come," she said.
"It was absolutely incredible, it was great to be out there and great to be inside the ropes walking along with her and share the experience with her.
"It was just an incredible week and something that we'll never forget."