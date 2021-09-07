Republic of Ireland to ban the sale of polluting solid fuels
- Published
Most polluting solid fuels are to be removed from the Irish market under new rules to be introduced in the Republic of Ireland next year.
Under the new regulations, Ireland will, in effect, become a low-smoke zone, RTÉ has reported.
The announcement is being made now to allow solid fuel suppliers to plan for the changes, according to Eamon Ryan, the country's environment minister.
The regulations are expected to be in place before September 2022.
Currently, the sale of smoky coal is already banned in 42 towns and cities across Ireland.
However, there are no restrictions affecting its sale elsewhere.
A requirement to emit less than 10 grams of smoke per hour when burned will apply to all coal and related products sold in Ireland, including manufactured solid fuel and peat briquettes.
This will be further reduced to five grams by 2025.
The sulphur content permitted for all fuels will also be halved over time.
Dried wood that is sold for heating purposes must have a moisture content of 25% or less, reducing to 20% within four years.
Wet wood will come with instructions to the purchaser about how to dry it before burning.
Speaking to RTÉ, Mr Ryan said the new standards will mean people can still have fires, but using drier woods that are more efficient, burn better and are better value for money.