EU and AstraZeneca reach deal to end vaccine row
The EU and UK-Swedish drug-maker AstraZeneca have settled a row over a shortfall in coronavirus vaccines that affected the European rollout earlier this year.
AstraZeneca has agreed to deliver 200 million doses of its vaccine, which had been promised under a contract, to the EU by the end of March 2022.
The deal puts an end to the EU's pending action in the Belgian courts.
The EU said this week that 70% of adults had been double vaccinated.
Earlier this year AstraZeneca angered European Commission officials when it said it could only deliver a fraction of the doses agreed for the first three months of 2021.