Danika McGuigan's Wildfire film to premiere in hometown
The final film to star Danika "Nika" McGuigan will receive its Irish premiere in her hometown of Clones, County Monaghan, on Sunday.
Ms McGuigan, the daughter of former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, was 33 when she died in July 2019 after a short illness.
She is one of the lead actors in Wildfire.
Set on the Irish border, it tells the story of two sisters coming to terms with their mother's mysterious death.
"My family and I are delighted that the first outdoor screening of my beloved daughter Nika's film is being shown in my hometown of Clones," said former world featherweight champion Mr McGuigan.
He said the screening, being held in Barry McGuigan Park, was a "fitting tribute to her legacy and exceptional talent".
"Our hearts are broken that Nika is not here to see the success of her last performance but my family and I are comforted to see it on the big screen with our friends, family and the community in Clones," he added.
Ms McGuigan was posthumously awarded best actress at the 2021 Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) for her "outstanding" performance in Wildfire.
The award is to be presented to the McGuigan family during the screening.
The outdoor premiere, which begins at 18:00 local time, is being hosted by Wildcard Distribution with Clones Film Festival and is being supported by Monaghan County Council.
Wildfire was written by Newry-born filmmaker Cathy Brady, who also makes her directorial debut with the drama.
It was filmed in locations across the island of Ireland including Belfast, Newry, Narrow Water, Dundalk and Dublin.
Nora-Jane Noone stars alongside Ms McGuigan, with other notable cast members including Martin McCann and Kate Dickie.
Ms Brady and Ms Noone will be among the friends, family and special guests at the screening.
Wildfire was nominated for six IFTAs and received its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2020, where it received critical acclaim.
It will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 3 September.