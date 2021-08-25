Beacon Hospital: School 'did not solicit' Covid vaccines
A review into how Covid-19 vaccines at a private Dublin hospital were given to teachers at a private school has found there was no evidence the school had solicited the vaccines.
The Beacon Hospital administered 20 vaccines to teachers at St Gerard's School in Bray, County Wicklow.
The external review was sought by Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.
The 83-page unpublished report, seen by Irish broadcaster RTÉ, says that the school acted in good faith.
It said this was on the assurances of the hospital chief executive, that the offer of the vaccines was entirely legitimate, above board and with the permission of the Health Service Executive (HSE).
In March, Mr Donnelly had asked the Irish health authorities to suspend vaccinations at the hospital, with the exception of jabs for people already scheduled to receive one.
At the time, the hospital said while it was not in line with the vaccination sequencing guidelines, the vaccination of teachers was carried out to avoid the wastage of vaccines at the end of a clinic and that the use of the vaccines was time-bound.
The HSE review concluded that the Beacon Hospital vaccination programme had two main weaknesses.
It said that it relied on a predictable flow of people to be vaccinated and that vaccine doses were drawn into syringes in advance of people attending for vaccination and contrary to the HSE's clinical guidance.
The report said the Beacon Hospital Vaccination Centre came on stream at a critical point in the country's vaccination programme.
It said the centre contributed significantly to the vaccination of non-acute healthcare staff at a time when it was critical for these staff to maintain or restore the delivery of services to vulnerable groups.