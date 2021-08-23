Galway M6 crash victims were Kurdish family
Police have named the family who died in a two-vehicle crash in County Galway as Karzan Sabah, Shahen Qasm and their eight-month-old daughter Lena.
Originally from Kurdistan, the family had been living in Ireland since 2017.
Three vehicles were involved in the head-on collision on the M6, near Ballinasloe, at about 19:40 local time on Thursday night.
The driver of another car who was also killed has been named as Jonas Adam Lach from Portumna, County Galway.
All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
'Starting a new life'
Hiwa Wahab, of Kurdish Art Nergez Group Ireland and Kurdish Radio Ireland, said that the family were preparing to "start a new life" in County Carlow.
Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme, Mr Wahab said the family were returning home after viewing a new house at the time of the crash.
The National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway said Mr Sabah had recently submitted his PhD thesis to the university and described him a "highly-regarded researcher".
The university said it was deeply saddened by "such an untimely loss, in such tragic circumstances".
A person who was in the third vehicle was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the crash and have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.