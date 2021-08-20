Galway: Infant and parents among four dead in collision
An infant and their parents are believed to be among four people who died after a collision on the M6 in County Galway on Thursday night.
The driver of another car was also killed in the crash, according to RTÉ.
Three vehicles were involved in the head-on collision, near Ballinasloe, at about 19:40 local time.
Three of the people who died were travelling in the same vehicle, and all four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Attempts to formally identify all the victims and contact their relatives are continuing.
A person who was in the third vehicle is understood to have been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí closed off the M6 motorway around Ballinasloe on Friday morning to examine the crash site.
They have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.