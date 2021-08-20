Galway: Four dead after three-vehicle M6 collision
- Published
Four people have died following a collision on the M6 in County Galway on Thursday night.
The incident involved three vehicles and happened a short distance from Ballinasloe at about 19:40 local time.
Three of the people who died had been travelling in the same vehicle, according to RTÉ News.
A person who was in the third vehicle is understood to have been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Gardaí closed off the M6 motorway around Ballinasloe on Friday morning to carry out a detailed examination of the crash site.
They have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.