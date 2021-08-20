Wally the walrus to get his own pontoon
A pontoon is being prepared for Wally the walrus in an effort to stop him from sinking more boats.
The walrus first made waves in Ireland when he was spotted in County Kerry in March.
The 800kg (125st) walrus has since travelled 4,000km (2,485 miles) and been spotted in France, Spain and the UK.
The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) said he was sinking one or two boats in every harbour he enters.
He was most recently spotted at Crookhaven Harbour in County Cork on Wednesday.
Padraig Whooley, IWDG's sighting officer, said boat owners should cover their vessels or remove the engines to protect them from damage.
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he asked people to not approach Wally.
"It is doing absolutely fine on it's own and there is no evidence it will benefit from human protection," he said.
"Don't mill around on boats as it has the potential to disturb this animal.
"The walrus is doing absolutely fine without us."
Meanwhile Seal Rescue Ireland hope a pontoon will offer Wally an alternative resting spot.
However, executive director Melanie Croce said it was proving difficult to get the floats in place in time before Wally moved on.
"We just hope the next time he jumps off the boat, they're going to try to take the boat away, so that he uses the rib alternatively," she said.
"If he does take to the rib, which is what we're hoping he'll do, then that will be a designated place for him to be safe."
I have been fortunate over the years to have enjoyed many memorable wildlife scenes....— Wicklow Nature (@WicklowN) August 4, 2021
But,
a #Walrus - climbing into a boat - in #Ardmore, Co. Waterford is....
Well, definitely the most unexpected in a lifetime spent watching wildlife!@RTECountryWide @RTENationwide @NatureRTE pic.twitter.com/WjyTd4WXtV
People getting too close could be stressing Wally out and causing him to repeatedly board and disembark from boats, warned Ms Croce.
"He is showing signs of an injury on his flipper as well," she said.
"So just please, please respect him from a distance."
The public have been urged to exercise caution and not get too close to Wally for their own safety.
"There may be risks from a water safety perspective where large numbers of people are congregating on the water," said Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan..
He also said walruses were not protected under the Wildlife Act.
"It's basically the same as a fox or rabbit under the law, so it's up to people to cop on and have consideration for this poor wild animal, which is a long way from home," he said.
"Leave it alone and if you must go and see it, use binoculars."