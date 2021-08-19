Two men die in three-vehicle crash in County Meath
Two men have died after a crash involving three vehicles in the Republic of Ireland.
It happened on the R152 at Keenogue, Duleek in County Meath at about 06:40 local time.
A man in his 40s, the sole occupant of a van, died at the scene.
A man in his 30s, who was driving a car, was taken to hospital in Drogheda, County Louth, with serious injuries and died later in hospital.
The road has been closed while forensic investigators to examine the scene.
Gardaí (Irish police) want to speak to anyone who was travelling on the R152 between Kilmoon Cross and Duleek between 06:20 and 06:50 to contact them.