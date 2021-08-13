Limerick: Pair held on suspicion of boy's murder freed
A man and a woman arrested in connection with the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick earlier this year have been released without charge.
The man, aged in his 30s, and woman, aged in her 20s, were released after being arrested on Thursday.
Gardaí (Irish police) said their investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for prosecutors.
The four-year-old boy died in hospital three days after suffering injuries at a house in Rathbane last March.