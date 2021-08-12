Climate change: Ireland getting warmer and wetter
Ireland is getting warmer and wetter due to climate change, according to a major report published on Thursday.
The Status of Ireland Climate 2020 report also shows that sea levels around the coast are rising.
That report comes after a UN warning of increasingly extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding.
According to figures, rainfall has increased by 6% in the 30-year period leading up to 2018, compared to the previous 30 years.
The decade up to 2015 was the wettest on record.
The report from the Republic of Ireland's Environmental Protection Agency, Met Éireann and Marine Institute shows that the air temperature has risen by almost 1C in the last 120 years, with 15 of the top 20 warmest years on record having occurred since 1990.
It also said that sea levels around Ireland have risen by approximately 2-3mm per year since the early 1990s according to satellite observations.
Greenhouse gases are also continuing to rise with big increases compared to pre-industrial levels.
Carbon dioxide is up by 50%, methane is up 170%, and nitrous oxide has increased by 20%.
These gases trap heat in the atmosphere, raising the temperature and causing global warming or climate change.
However, aerosols which "affect climate dynamics in several ways" showed a marked decrease "highlighting the success of regulation and technological advances".
Atmospheric levels of sulphur were down by around 80% in the 35-year period to 2015 as measured at Valentia in County Kerry.
'Adapt to the changes'
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Dr Ned Dwyer said it will take a collective effort to ensure change but it will be possible.
"The issue isn't just that if we turn the tap off on carbon emissions in the morning it's all happy days," she said.
"We have to actually adapt to the changes that are kind of built into the system.
"So in Ireland all local authorities and sectors are preparing those plans - so it's looking at things like how do we ensure that our towns and cities do not get flooded, how do we ensure that our road and rail infrastructure is going to stay good and not either get melted because of heat waves or get flooded due to excess rainfall."