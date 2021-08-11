Briton suspected of spying for Russia arrested in Germany
- Published
A British man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia.
German federal prosecutors said the man - named only as David S - worked at the British embassy in Berlin.
He allegedly passed documents to Russian intelligence "at least once" in exchange for an "unknown amount" of money.
He was arrested in Potsdam outside Berlin on Tuesday and his home and workplace have been searched.
The arrest was the result of a joint UK-German investigation, the statement read.
London's Metropolitan Police have confirmed the arrest of a 57-year-old British national in Germany, as well as the involvement of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.
German authorities are in charge of the investigation, but officers will continue to work with German counterparts, the police said.
The man will appear before an investigating judge on Wednesday.
Prosecutors said he was hired as a local staff member at the embassy.