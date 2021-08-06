Coronavirus: Ireland allows up to 200 to gather at outdoor events
Up to 200 people can now gather at organised outdoor events in the Republic of Ireland.
The move comes after new guidelines were published by Fáilte Ireland, the country's national tourism body.
Customers will be able to book multiple tables at outdoor venues under the new guidelines, however mixing between them is not allowed.
Live music and performances in outdoor venues is now also permitted following the changes.
A maximum of six people remains the limit per table, however this does not include children aged 12 or younger.
The total combined capacity of a table cannot exceed 15 people, and venues must be clear of all customers by 23:30.
Restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend a wedding remain in place, with 100 people being the maximum allowed.
The cabinet committee on Covid-19 will meet later and it is expected to discuss the updates to the guidelines.
It comes after questions were raised following an event hosted by former Irish government minister Katherine Zappone in a Dublin hotel in July.
About 50 friends and former colleagues of Ms Zappone, including Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, gathered at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin on 21 July, six days before her appointment as UN special envoy.
Following news that Ms Zappone hosted the outdoor event, the government published advice from the attorney general which said people were now allowed to organise outdoor events for up to 200 people.
No Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, however 1,491 new cases were reported.