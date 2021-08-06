Rosslare Port: Heroin worth more than €12m seized
Heroin with an estimated street value of more than €12m (£10m) has been seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Port on Thursday afternoon.
The discovery of 88kg of heroin was made after intelligence led officers to search a vehicle.
The truck and trailer the drugs were recovered from came into the Irish port from mainland Europe.
They had been hidden in machinery that was being transported on the low-loader trailer.
A mobile X-ray scanner was used in the operation, along with sniffer dogs.
Irish Revenue has said investigations are ongoing with support from the Garda (police) National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and international law enforcement partners.