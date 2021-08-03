Kevin Lunney trial: Attack was 'ordeal of brutality'
- Published
Kevin Lunney was subjected to an "ordeal of callous brutality and gratuitous violence", the trial of four men accused of his kidnap has heard.
The attack was designed to terrify, intimidate and leave him with injuries he would never forget, a prosecution lawyer has said.
Four men deny abducting and assaulting Mr Lunney, the director of Quinn Industrial Holdings.
He was kidnapped outside his County Fermanagh home in September 2019.
At the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Tuesday, senior counsel for the prosecution, Sean Guerin, began his closing arguments to the three-judge, non-jury court.
The accused are Luke O'Reilly, 67, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, County Cavan; Darren Redmond, 27, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin; Alan O'Brien, 40, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin and another 40-year-old man, known as YZ, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
All four deny charges of falsely imprisoning Mr Lunney and intentionally causing him serious harm at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, County Cavan, on 17 September 2019.
Knife wounds
In court, Mr Guerin said the charge of causing serious harm was borne out by the injuries suffered by Mr Lunney.
He suffered knife wounds to his face and chest and his leg was broken when he was hit twice with a blunt instrument.
"The account given of the ordeal was a remarkable one, mostly for what he said happened to him, which was an ordeal of callous brutality and gratuitous violence inflicted with calculated ease, almost calmly, and with a distinct sense of purpose," the lawyer said.
He said the offences may have been carried out to "service the ends of other persons" but there was no doubt what their purpose was: "To terrify and intimidate Mr Lunney and to leave him with injuries which would never allow him to forget the ordeal or the purpose it sought to achieve."
Earlier in the trial, Mr Lunney told the court that he had been bundled into the boot of a car near his home and driven to a container where he was threatened and told to resign as a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings.
His abductors cut him with a Stanley knife, stripped him to his boxer shorts, doused him in bleach, broke his leg with two blows of a wooden bat, beat him on the ground, cut his face and scored the letters "QIH" into his chest.
They left him bloodied, beaten and shivering on a country road at Drumcoghill, County Cavan, where he was discovered by a man driving a tractor.
The trial continues