Communions and confirmations to resume, Bishop of Raphoe says
- Published
Holy Communions and confirmations can resume in the diocese of Raphoe, which includes much of Donegal, from mid-August, Bishop Alan McGuckian has said.
He is the fifth Irish bishop to tell parishes they can start the sacraments, despite this contradicting public health advice.
He said ceremonies should stick to "strict guidelines and protocols".
The Irish government's guidance states religious ceremonies should not take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a letter to parishioners, seen by RTÉ, Bishop McGuckian said: "We are aware that areas in County Donegal, including parts of our diocese, have the highest rates of infection in Ireland.
"It is essential that we maintain the highest standards of sanitisation and social distancing at all of our ceremonies."
As a consequence, he wrote that gatherings after ceremonies should be "kept strictly within family pods".
'Very difficult for children'
On Friday, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin warned against any "unilateral breaching of regulations" on communions and confirmations.
It followed a statement by Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran, who said both services could resume in the coming weeks.
He wrote it had been decided "that no good reason has been given to us for this advice, considering the focus on the careful reopening of all sectors of society".
Mr Martin said he acknowledged that the restrictions were "very difficult for children".
The dioceses of Waterford and Lismore, Clogher and Meath have also said that the sacraments will resume in the coming weeks.
From Thursday, baptism services can resume in the Republic of Ireland, however, subsequent gatherings are not allowed and protective measures must be put in place.