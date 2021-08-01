Belarus Olympics: Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refusing to fly home
A Belarusian Olympic athlete has been taken to the airport in Tokyo to fly home after publicly complaining about the national team.
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was due to compete in the women's 200m event on Monday.
But she has told Reuters news agency that on Sunday her coaching staff came to her room and told her to pack, before she was taken to the airport.
"I will not return to Belarus," Ms Tsimanouskaya told Reuters news agency.
She had previously alleged that she was entered into the 400m relay event on Thursday at short notice by Belarusian officials after some team mates were found to be ineligible to compete.
The sprinter is now in the airport with Japanese police, and, according to Belarus journalist Tadeusz Giczan, wants to apply for asylum in Austria.
Japanese police have arrived to the airport. “I am with the police right now. They are deciding what could be done” - Tsimanouskaya. pic.twitter.com/PPYHsvMYMi— Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 1, 2021