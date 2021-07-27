Leverkusen blast: German chemical plant explosion leaves one dead
- Published
At least one person has been killed and four remain missing after an explosion at a chemical plant in Germany.
Officials in the city of Leverkusen say 16 people were injured in the blast, which happened at 09:40 local time (07:40 GMT).
The explosion triggered a fire that took several hours to put out, with plumes of black smoke seen in the area.
Police have told local residents to stay inside and close windows and doors.