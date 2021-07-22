Drownings: Two deaths in counties Leitrim and Cavan
A man in his 70s and a woman in her late 20s have died following separate drowning incidents on Wednesday.
The woman's body was recovered from the shores of Lough Gowna in County Cavan shortly after 21:30 BST.
The body of a man in his 70s was recovered from the water at Spencer Harbour in Drumkeeran in County Leitrim shortly after 21:00.
Gardaí have said both incidents were not being treated as suspicious.
It is understood the man in his 70s had been diving and the alarm was raised when he failed to return to the surface.
Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out on the man and woman.